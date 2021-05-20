Clicks4
Eustace Mullins - Secrets of The Federal Reserve (FULL)

With subtitles here : youtube.com/watch?v=DxuT8XvC2WI

Everybody work for a bunch of bankers that enslave mankind for paying an interest rate on a fake debt.

It's talked about the fall of the wall of Berlin, Anatolyi Golystine, etc.
Eustace Mullins - Secrets of The Federal Reserve (FULL)
With subtitles here : youtube.com/watch?v=DxuT8XvC2WI
Everybody work for a bunch of bankers that enslave mankind for paying an interest rate on a fake debt.
It's talked about the fall of the wall of Berlin, Anatolyi Golystine, etc.
