April 27 The Gospel breski1 Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 10,22-30. The feast of the Dedication was taking place in Jerusalem. It was winter. And Jesus walked about in the templ… More

April 27 The Gospel

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 10,22-30.

The feast of the Dedication was taking place in Jerusalem. It was winter.

And Jesus walked about in the temple area on the Portico of Solomon.

So the Jews gathered around him and said to him, "How long are you going to keep us in suspense? If you are the Messiah, tell us plainly."

Jesus answered them, "I told you and you do not believe. The works I do in my Father's name testify to me.

But you do not believe, because you are not among my sheep.

My sheep hear my voice; I know them, and they follow me.

I give them eternal life, and they shall never perish. No one can take them out of my hand.

My Father, who has given them to me, is greater than all, and no one can take them out of the Father's hand.

The Father and I are one."

Copyright © Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, USCCB

Symeon the New Theologian (c.949-1022)

Greek monk, saint of the Orthodox churches

Hymn 21, 468 f. ; SC 174

"The Father and I are one"

Sent out, issuing from the Father, the Word came down and dwelt

wholly within the Virgin's womb.

Wholly in the Father, wholly in that virginal breast,

he whom nothing can contain was wholly in all things.

While remaining what he was, he assumed the form of a slave (Phil 2:7),

and when he had been sent into the world

he became a man in every way. (…)

How are we to state what to all angels,

archangels and created things

is impossible to explain?

It can be thought truly yet not by any means expressed,

and indeed our minds cannot understand it perfectly.

God and man and man-God, how can he also be

wholly Son of the Father

in so inseparable a way?

How has he become the Virgin's son and come into the world?

And how is it that he has remained impossible for anything to contain? (…)

Now you will become silent,

for even if you wished to speak

your spirit would find no words

and your chattering tongue is reduced to silence. (…)

Glory to you, Father, Son and Holy Spirit,

divinity impossible to grasp, indivisible in nature.

We worship you in the holy Spirit, we who possess your Spirit,

because we have received him from you.

Beholding your glory, we do not cast about unrestrainedly

but it is in him, in your Spirit, that we see you,

O Father unbegotten, and your only-begotten Word

who comes forth from you.

And we adore the Trinity, without division or confusion,

in his simple divinity, majesty and power.

breski1