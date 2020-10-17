Clicks49
The Clergy We Have...
The clergy we need.
It's happened in society as well. Men have become wussies, pansies, jellyfish, wimps etc.
What's going on?
Feminization has come to represent the way of progress—for both men and women. This shows up with particular clarity within realms once predominantly feminine, like fashion. The point can be made in two words: floral ties. Mens’ clothing stores used to resemble a sea of blue and grey. But in the early ’90s designers began applying trends in women’s accessories to men’s accessories. Unthinkably female items began selling to men, everything from wide belts to colorful neckwear. Men have been “heading for the manicurist and the hair salon,” sneered The Economist in a 1996 article reporting that the market for men’s hair color products is growing by as much as 20 percent a year. Link
Feminization has come to represent the way of progress—for both men and women. This shows up with particular clarity within realms once predominantly feminine, like fashion. The point can be made in two words: floral ties. Mens’ clothing stores used to resemble a sea of blue and grey. But in the early ’90s designers began applying trends in women’s accessories to men’s accessories. Unthinkably female items began selling to men, everything from wide belts to colorful neckwear. Men have been “heading for the manicurist and the hair salon,” sneered The Economist in a 1996 article reporting that the market for men’s hair color products is growing by as much as 20 percent a year. Link