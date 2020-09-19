Home
Fox Silences Newt Gingrich
DefendTruth
12 minutes ago
Newton Leroy "Newt" Gingrich points out that George Soros threw an unprecedented amount of money into DA races all over the country to elect radicals and Fox News basically told him to shut up.
