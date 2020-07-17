Salt Lake City’s bishop denies Communion on the tongue

Anecdote



When the Churches reopened, by the prompting of Mother, I started attending daily Mass at Madonna Del Sasso in Salinas, CA.



There is a gentleman, Spanish speaking, who will receive only on the tongue and kneeling with his hands in a pious posture at his breast - will look up for the exact description for this. He also stands or kneels where we ought to stand and kneel [in many English Masses, people continue to sit through ‘pray brethren’.]



The Parish priest and another priest accommodate him. Why, there is even sanitizers next to those distributing holy communion.



There is one other elderly priest that accommodated him once but denied all other times. The priest comes across as stern and harsh but those are just initial impressions. There is one other person, a lady, who also will receive only on the tongue but doesn’t ‘fight’ this priest and just receives on the hand.



The videos for these Masses are on YouTube and initially I felt like making a clip and posting it here. I was inspired otherwise. I prayed for and was given courage to approach the priest after Mass.



[...]



Long story short, the priest himself felt bad that he had to deny this fellow holy communion, he said he had told the gentleman to come to Mass but that he would give communion to him afterwards in private. We both came to realize that something had been lost in translation because I related to the priest that the gentleman man makes his responses only in Spanish.



Shortly after this I noticed that the man didn’t go up to receive. It appears a compromise had been reached.



In the last two Masses before we were closed again, I didn’t see again the gentleman at Mass. Been wondering about him.



A number of lessons here. Perhaps I will make this into a larger post here.