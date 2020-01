Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody (Donald Trump Cover) ft.Nancy Pelosi,Barack Obama,Hillary Clinton,Bernie Sanders TRUMP CHRISTMAS SWEATSHIRT: teespring.com/shop/we-will-make-ch… Donald trump Store: djtclub.com/products/movable-donald-… You can stream all of my songs here; Spotify: open.spotify.com/artist/760CXsrIDEEqLxeF2x4tRO Itunes: music.apple.com/…/1042488758 BECOME A PATRON: www.patreon.com/maestroziikos SPECIAL THANKS TO ALL MY TOP PATRONS Debbie Reber Michael Reed riconeo Don't forget to subscribe, like and leave a comment. Watch all Trumpsing videos: www.youtube.com/playlist www.instagram.com/maestroziikos/ Contact : admremix36@gmail.com