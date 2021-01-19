Clicks72
Russian President Vladimir Putin took a dip in freezing water to mark the feast of the Epiphany, part of a traditional Orthodox Christian ritual that commemorates the baptism of Jesus.
Although Vlad’s form leaves a lot to be desired, it seems that he is making the sign of the cross by touching the left shoulder (or the left side of his body) before the right as Catholics do and not as Orthodox routinely do. Why?
Incidentally, is there any truth to the rumor that the entire Gloria.tv staff routinely jump in a lake of frigid water before doing the news?
