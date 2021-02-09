Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington Discusses Legislation to Abolish the Death Penalty in VA Virginia's Catholic bishops are voicing their support, as legislation to abolish the death penalty passes… More





Virginia's Catholic bishops are voicing their support, as legislation to abolish the death penalty passes both the House of Delegates and the State Senate. In a joint statement, Bishop Michael Burbidge of the Diocese of Arlington and Bishop Barry Knestout of the Diocese of Richmond, write in part, "As Pope Francis, his predecessors and the U.S. Catholic bishops have consistently noted, we have other ways to provide punishment and protect society without resorting to executions." Bishop Michael Burbidge joins to discuss the Catechism of the Catholic Church in terms of the dignity of the person and why that's so important for people to keep in mind when thinking about the issue of the death penalty. Bishop Burbidge explains what the passage of this legislation in Virginia represents while also mentioning how people can best support the families of victims of horrific crimes. With Virginia Governor Ralph Northam having voiced his support to abolish the death penalty, yet having also supported legislation to expand abortion access, the bishop of Arlington shares his thoughts on this as he works to advance a culture of life within the Commonwealth.