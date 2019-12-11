Francis Will Celebrate His Priestly Jubilees with a Book Presentation

Francis celebrates the 50th anniversary of his priestly ordination on December 13 by presenting the writings of Father Miguel Ángel Fiorito (+2005), an Argentine Jesuit whom Bergoglio considers his spiritual father (both in the picture).
The Jesuit magazine La Civiltà Cattolica is publishing Fiorito’s writings in five volumes with a preface by Francis.
Besides the book presentation, a stamp marks Francis’ Golden Jubilee.
John Paul II (50th anniversary in 1996) and Benedict XVI (60th anniversary in 2011) celebrated their priestly jubilees with the publication of books and with major events to underline the importance of the priesthood.
