"O God, who have given us in Saint Frances of Rome a singular model of both married and monastic life, grant us perseverance in your service, that in every circumstance of life we may see and follow you. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen." – Collect for the commemoration of St Frances of Rome (9 March). Painting of the saint from the basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere, Rome.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr