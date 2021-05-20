Live Daily Holy Mass | 20 May 2021 | Ss. Peter & Paul's Church | Ireland. We are glad you are with us today. On behalf of the entire parish community of SS. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise, … More





We are glad you are with us today. On behalf of the entire parish community of SS. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise, Ireland, we welcome you to today's celebration of “DAILY MASS".

Watch SHALOM WORLD on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV, Android TV, Kindle Fire HD, on your iPhone, iPad, Android Phone and online at

Connected TV link:



YOU CAN ALSO WATCH US ON

Shalom World's website: shalomworld.org

iOS App:

Android App:

Connected TV:



FOLLOW US ON

Facebook:

Twitter:

Instagram:

LinkedIn:

Youtube:



MORE FROM SHALOM WORLD

SW Prayer: swprayer.org

SW Pals: swpals.org

Shalom Media: shalommedia.org

Shalom Tidings: shalomtidings.org



TO SUPPORT US

shalomworld.org/donate Live Daily Holy Mass | 20 May 2021 | Ss. Peter & Paul's Church | Ireland.We are glad you are with us today. On behalf of the entire parish community of SS. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise, Ireland, we welcome you to today's celebration of “DAILY MASS".Watch SHALOM WORLD on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV, Android TV, Kindle Fire HD, on your iPhone, iPad, Android Phone and online at shalomworld.org/live Connected TV link: shalomworld.org/watchon/connectedtv YOU CAN ALSO WATCH US ONShalom World's website: shalomworld.orgiOS App: apple.com/us/app/shalom-world-tv/id995030357 Android App: google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ceino.shalomworld&hl=en_ Connected TV: shalomworld.org/watchon/ FOLLOW US ONFacebook: facebook.com/login/?next=https://www.facebook.com/shalomworld/ Twitter: twitter.com/shalomworldtv Instagram: instagram.com/shalomworldtv/ LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/shalom-world Youtube: youtube.com/channel/UCErQl0ZF36rb667dMJCjC3A MORE FROM SHALOM WORLDSW Prayer: swprayer.orgSW Pals: swpals.orgShalom Media: shalommedia.orgShalom Tidings: shalomtidings.orgTO SUPPORT US