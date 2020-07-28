The Litany of St. Mary Magdalen

Pray for us.

R . That we may share thy happiness in Heaven.

Let Us Pray

R. Amen.

R. Amen.



Saint Mary Magdalene – Father Faber

Lord, have mercy on us,Christ, have mercy on us.Lord, have mercy on us.Christ, hear us,Christ, graciously hear us.Holy Mary, Mother of God -St. Mary Magdalen,Sister of Martha and Lazarus,Thou who didst enter the Pharisee's house to anoint the feet of Jesus,Who didst wash His feet with thy tears,Who didst dry them with thy hair,Who didst cover them with kisses,Who wast vindicated by Jesus before the proud Pharisee,Who from Jesus received the pardon of thy sins,Who before darkness wast restored to light,Mirror of penance,Disciple of Our Lord,Wounded with the love of Christ,Most dear to the Heart of Jesus,Constant woman,Last at the Cross of Jesus, first at His tomb,Thou who wast the first to see Jesus risen,Whose forehead was sanctified by the touch of thy risen Master,Apostle of apostles,Who didst choose the "better part,"Who lived for many years in solitude being miraculously fed,Who wast visited by Angels seven times a day,Sweet advocate of sinners,Spouse of the King of Glory,V. Saint Mary Magdalen, earnestly intercede for us with thy Divine Master,May the glorious merits of blessed Mary Magdalen, we beseech Thee, O Lord, make our offerings acceptable to Thee, for Thine only-begotten Son vouchsafed graciously to accept the humble service she rendered. We ask this through Him Who liveth and reigneth with Thee and the Holy Ghost, God forever and ever.May the prayers of blessed Mary Magdalen help us, O Lord, for it was in answer to them that Thou didst call her brother Lazarus, four days after death, back from the grave to life,Who livest and reignest with the Father and the Holy Ghost, Unity in Trinity,world without end.From the highest heights of glory,‘Mid the sweets of endless calm,Mary's spirit in its rapture,On the earth is dropping balm.On the bosom of the Saviour,Like a flower of stainless white,Lies the trophy of His mercy,In a blaze of heavenly light.Pardoned Sinner! wondrous Convert!Was there ever home like thine?‘Midst the splendours of the angels,How thy fervent graces shine!And yet thou too once wert wandering,Once wert soiled with darkest stains,Who art now the fairest blossomIn the land where Jesus reigns.Thou didst fly unto thy Saviour,And thine eyes were fixed on His,While thy guilty lips were printingOn His feet full many a kiss:And then, wonder of compassion!In one moment thou wert free,And a gift of love unequalledFrom His Heart came into thee.Blessed swiftness of a pardonWhich thy guilt could not delay!Happy penance of a momentBurning life-long sins away!O those gentle Eyes of Jesus!O those tender Words He said!O the value that He placesOn the tears that sinners shed!Ah the sweetness of thine ointmentAll the earth is filling now;And thy tears are turned to jewelsFor a crown upon thy brow;There are thousands in all agesCome to Christ because of thee,Oh then, Mary, with thy convertsIn thy kindness number me !