EWTN News Nightly | Tuesday, April 27, 2021

On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: As the nation continues to strive for a new sense of normalcy, the CDC announced updated guidelines for fully vaccinated Americans who are headed outdoors. And after months of delay, the US Census Bureau released its final count of the country's population and, with it, the states that will gain and lose Congressional seats for the next decade. A recent opinion piece says the surge at the US border is tied into the Democrats' push for election reform. Former Attorney General of Virginia and National Chairman of the Election Transparency Initiative, Ken Cuccinelli, explains why the situation at the border is tied into the HR1 and S1 voting bills being pushed by Democrats. Meanwhile, Founder and President of For the Martyrs, Gia Chacon, joins to share her reaction when she heard President Joe Biden recognize the massacre of Armenians under the Ottomans as genocide, making him the first US president to do so. Finally this evening, Cardinal George Pell sits down for an interview with Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn, about the second volume of his prison diary, about to be released.