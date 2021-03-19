Gloria.tv Continues To Succeed

Since the beginning, Gloria.tv has been free from Big Tech contamination and is truly independent from Big Tech censorship: with our own software, all necessary hardware, server hosting including videos.
Gloria.tv's concept - on the same level as other social media - is that editors and users producing together different kinds of news, insights, comments, memes, fun, entertainment and connecting Catholics. Gloria.tv gives Catholics a speech pipe.
Gloria.tv is operating around the globe – with a lot of traffic also from the Second Word where the Church is generally in a better shape. Financially, we are completely dependent upon YOUR voluntary support. Crowd funding and low budget means that we are independent, at least from "the rich", also the ones in the Church.
At the mid-way of Lent we ask you for a gracious alms. Your support is vital.
If you haven already donated: THANKS!
If you are able to give a donation, we kindly ask you to do so.
You can donate via a bank transfer to:
IBAN AT67 6000 0102 1003 6488
BIC BAWAATWW
You want to donate by Credit Card or PayPal? Donate using kindful
For more than a decade, it is YOU who paid Gloria’s bills. We cannot thank you enough! God Bless You
