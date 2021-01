Aengus Mac Grianna has apologised for his role in the anti Catholic "satire news" aired on RTE on New Year's Eve. Sounds credible. RTE Director has refused to apologise or better to offer her … More

Aengus Mac Grianna has apologised for his role in the anti Catholic "satire news" aired on RTE on New Year's Eve. Sounds credible. RTE Director has refused to apologise or better to offer her resignation.