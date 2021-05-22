May 23 The Second Reading breski1 Letter to the Galatians 5,16-25. I say, then: live by the Spirit and you will certainly not gratify the desire of the flesh. For the flesh has desires against … More

Letter to the Galatians 5,16-25.

I say, then: live by the Spirit and you will certainly not gratify the desire of the flesh.

For the flesh has desires against the Spirit, and the Spirit against the flesh; these are opposed to each other, so that you may not do what you want.

But if you are guided by the Spirit, you are not under the law.

Now the works of the flesh are obvious: immorality, impurity, licentiousness,

idolatry, sorcery, hatreds, rivalry, jealousy, outbursts of fury, acts of selfishness, dissensions, factions,

occasions of envy, drinking bouts, orgies, and the like. I warn you, as I warned you before, that those who do such things will not inherit the kingdom of God.

In contrast, the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness,

gentleness, self-control. Against such there is no law.

Now those who belong to Christ (Jesus) have crucified their flesh with its passions and desires.

If we live in the Spirit, let us also follow the Spirit.