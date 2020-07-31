No Cassock: Novus Ordo Seminarians Dress Up Only For “Poker Party”

The Santo Toribio de Mogrovejo Seminar in Lima, Peru, organised a “poker party.” Photos were shared on Internet.
The event was held on July 25. "Come and have fun and get a welcome bonus," said a flyer promoting the event. Live music and a "covid free" atmosphere were also offered.
The photos were posted by Vice Rector Jorge Lopez Martinez, but soon removed. They were entitled “Party at the Seminary!”, “Poker Star, “Dressed for the occasion,” and “The joy of sharing in family!".
The young men in suits and ties with glasses in their hands are Novus Ordo seminarians and priests.
The Pachamama Archbishop of Lima is Carlos Castillo.
A priest who taught there told me about this seminary, that it was completely Catholic (under the previous bishop). The rector cut out parts of the newspapers so that the young men would not see anything wrong (Tridentine seminary "culture"). Now they will follow the new Pachamama leader bishop just as blindly and obediently.