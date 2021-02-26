Cardinal Intends to “Donate” His Eyes

Addis Ababa Cardinal Berhaneyesus Surafel, Ethiopia, pledged to donate his eye “after death,” Borkena.com (February 22) reported.“To donate an eye is to donate the most valuable gift,” Surafel philosophised, “To help restore those who lost their eye vision is to light the country.”Lemelem Ayele, the Director of the Ethiopian Eye Bank, said that religious leaders need to encourage eye donation, as many people decline them “on grounds that it is against religious teachings.”Unlike all other organs, the cornea can still be removed up to 72 hours after the [real] death of a patient.