What will really restore America? This spiritual battle.

From coast to coast, members and volunteers of the American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property (TFP) have launched a nationwide prayer effort in this time of crisis. Rosary … More





America’s urgent return to order.



The latest stops on the Pray for USA tour: Washington, D.C., Dover, DE, Annapolis, MD, Trenton, NJ, Hartford, CT, and Albany, NY.



Once the spiritual war is won, we can expect true peace and order. However, as long as our nation departs from God’s ways and turns its back on his holy commandments, there will be no lasting peace but only more turmoil and unrest.



