STATE VACCINATION TERROR in CALIFORNIA and St. VINCENT

TERROR in CALIFORNIA and St. VINCENT



1. Members of the Los Angeles Sherriff’s Department (LASD) forcibly injecting people who are disabled and mentally handicapped with Johnson & Johnson’s now-suspended coronavirus vaccine.

psychiatrist Peter Breggin

“It represents the worst of psychiatry, public health, and progressive politics coming all together in the service of globalism,” he said. No one who is incapable of giving consent – which includes children, those with severe illnesses, and those in institutions including prisons, hospitals, and nursing homes – should be given a vaccine that is experimental and still undergoing clinical trials".

