Clicks32
STATE VACCINATION TERROR in CALIFORNIA and St. VINCENT 1. Members of the Los Angeles Sherriff’s Department (LASD) forcibly injecting people who are disabled and mentally handicapped with Johnso…More
STATE VACCINATION TERROR in CALIFORNIA and St. VINCENT
1. Members of the Los Angeles Sherriff’s Department (LASD) forcibly injecting people who are disabled and mentally handicapped with Johnson & Johnson’s now-suspended coronavirus vaccine.“Operation Homebound” – “a program to vaccinate the most underrepresented, homebound, and underserved disabled residents in our communities, including those experiencing homelessness”
psychiatrist Peter Breggin
“It represents the worst of psychiatry, public health, and progressive politics coming all together in the service of globalism,” he said. No one who is incapable of giving consent – which includes children, those with severe illnesses, and those in institutions including prisons, hospitals, and nursing homes – should be given a vaccine that is experimental and still undergoing clinical trials".
2. St. Vincent’s Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, said that only people who received experimental COVID-19 injections would be allowed to board the ships.
1. Members of the Los Angeles Sherriff’s Department (LASD) forcibly injecting people who are disabled and mentally handicapped with Johnson & Johnson’s now-suspended coronavirus vaccine.“Operation Homebound” – “a program to vaccinate the most underrepresented, homebound, and underserved disabled residents in our communities, including those experiencing homelessness”
psychiatrist Peter Breggin
“It represents the worst of psychiatry, public health, and progressive politics coming all together in the service of globalism,” he said. No one who is incapable of giving consent – which includes children, those with severe illnesses, and those in institutions including prisons, hospitals, and nursing homes – should be given a vaccine that is experimental and still undergoing clinical trials".
2. St. Vincent’s Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, said that only people who received experimental COVID-19 injections would be allowed to board the ships.
Sub tuum praesidium
confugimus,
Sancta Dei Genitrix.
Nostras deprecationes ne despicias
in necessitatibus nostris,
sed a periculis cunctis
libera nos semper,
Virgo gloriosa et benedicta
Domina nostra,
Mediatrix nostra,
Advocata nostratuo
Filio nos reconcilia
tuo Filio nos recommendatuo
Filio nos representa
confugimus,
Sancta Dei Genitrix.
Nostras deprecationes ne despicias
in necessitatibus nostris,
sed a periculis cunctis
libera nos semper,
Virgo gloriosa et benedicta
Domina nostra,
Mediatrix nostra,
Advocata nostratuo
Filio nos reconcilia
tuo Filio nos recommendatuo
Filio nos representa
Freemasonry in satanic ACTION !