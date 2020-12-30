Shepherds come to the Shepherd King "When the angels went away from them into heaven, the shepherds said to one another, "Let us go over to Bethlehem and see this thing that has happened, which the … More

"When the angels went away from them into heaven, the shepherds said to one another, "Let us go over to Bethlehem and see this thing that has happened, which the Lord has made known to us." And they went with haste, and found Mary and Joseph, and the babe lying in a manger. And when they saw it they made known the saying which had been told them concerning this child; and all who heard it wondered at what the shepherds told them. But Mary kept all these things, pondering them in her heart. And the shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all they had heard and seen, as it had been told them." – Luke 2:15-20, which is today's Gospel in the Extraordinary Form lectionary (day 6 of the Octave of Christmas). Stained glass window from St Patrick's church in Toronto.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr