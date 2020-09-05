Home
Clicks
55
The state of the Catholic Church today summed up in one picture.
Eva
2
50 minutes ago
Story is here:
Novus Ordo: Almost Naked Pagan Introduces "Ordination" Ceremony (Video)
SvataHora
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
23 minutes ago
Inculturation, that's what they say.
Gesù è con noi
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
43 minutes ago
Bergoglio's apostate sect is installing the abomination of desolation in many churches
