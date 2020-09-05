Clicks55

The state of the Catholic Church today summed up in one picture.

Eva
Story is here: Novus Ordo: Almost Naked Pagan Introduces "Ordination" Ceremony (Video)
SvataHora
Inculturation, that's what they say. 😡
Gesù è con noi
Bergoglio's apostate sect is installing the abomination of desolation in many churches
