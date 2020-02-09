"‘You are the light of the world. A city built on a hill-top cannot be hidden. No one lights a lamp to put it under a tub; they put it on the lamp-stand where it shines for everyone in the house. In … More

"‘You are the light of the world. A city built on a hill-top cannot be hidden. No one lights a lamp to put it under a tub; they put it on the lamp-stand where it shines for everyone in the house. In the same way your light must shine in the sight of men, so that, seeing your good works, they may give the praise to your Father in heaven.’" – Matthew 5:15-16, which is part of today's Gospel at Mass. This man is lighting one of the oil lamps that burns in the church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr