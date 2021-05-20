Mother Miriam Live - May 20, 2021 Mother tackles the issues of the Catholic perspective on: What is a dogma and what are some examples? Homeschooling in today's world The effectiveness of Confessio… More

Mother Miriam Live - May 20, 2021

Mother tackles the issues of the Catholic perspective on:

What is a dogma and what are some examples?

Homeschooling in today's world

The effectiveness of Confession and how it varies based on how frequently we attend