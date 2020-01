Clicks 87

too good not to record...

Tesa 3 48 minutes ago

Tina Turner’s “Simply the Best” was playing and the visual of Cardinal Burke walking to the beat. Video by Elizabeth Westhoff

Share Like More Report

Report Add to album

Embed

Embed Download

Social networks

Edit post

Replace medium

Remove post

HerzMariae 7 minutes ago Faithful all on their knees to receive Burke's blessing Like More Report

Report Edit comment

Remove comment

HerzMariae 17 minutes ago Crying on the computer right now. Like More Report

Report Edit comment

Remove comment