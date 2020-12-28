War with China 'likely' in the next decade | 7NEWS. Senator and former Australian Army Major General Jim Molan believes Australia could become collateral in a war between China and the United States,… More





Senator and former Australian Army Major General Jim Molan believes Australia could become collateral in a war between China and the United States, and our military needs to prepare.



