Vatican's Secretary of State Gives Interview Regarding the Holy See's Finances | EWTN News Nightly

The Vatican's Secretary of State recently gave a wide-ranging interview addressing several issues facing the Holy See. Cardinal Pietro Paolin addressed the Holy See's financial situation, the Vatican-China deal, and Pope Francis's upcoming trip to Iraq. Cardinal Parolin gave the interview to a French television network. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn joins to discuss what was said in the interview and whether he believes that the cardinal may be coming under more pressure. Flynn also explains what was talked about in terms of the Vatican-China deal.