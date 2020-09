The ideology of love in the world is opposed to real love. Today, love is something you get, leading humanity to selfishness, divsion, resentment and more recently, violence; whereas real love as … More

The ideology of love in the world is opposed to real love. Today, love is something you get, leading humanity to selfishness, divsion, resentment and more recently, violence; whereas real love as defined by God is self-giving, leading to peace, joy, dignity and fulfillment.