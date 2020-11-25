Erntedankfest: Thanksgiving in Germany

German Thanksgiving Glossary

Erntedankfest

Glossary

Thanksgiving Vocabulary

Wortschatz rund um Erntedankfest!

Noun genders

r

e

s

Abbreviations:

das

Amerika

Mittelamerika

Nordamerika

Südamerika

The Pilgrims came to a place called “America” because of German cartographer Martin Waldseemüller (1470-1520), who named the continent after explorer Amerigo Vespucci when he created the first world map to bear the name America (1507).

r Bischof

Bischöfe

r Segen

dankbar sein für das, was einem beschert ist

sich glücklich schätzen

s Brot

den Truthahn

schneiden

vorschneiden

e Kirche

n

in der Kirche

in die Kirche

zur Kirche

r Mais

Do not confuse the German word das Korn with the similar English word. Das Korn refers to grain in general.

s Füllhorn

fig.

e Fülle

e Cranberry

s

e Preiselbeere

n

pl.

Cranberrys

s Cranberrymus

NOTE: Cranberries are somewhat smaller than Preiselbeeren . German uses the English word for cranberries, but forms the plural with -ys rather than -ies.

essen

s Abendbrot

s Abendessen

s Dressing

e Salatsoße

e Füllung

essen

r Herbst

im Herbst

e Familie

s Essen

e Gabel

e Gans

e Gänse

Goose is a traditional holiday dish in Europe. The goose is also a symbol of St. Martin because of the legend associated with him. Martin is said to have hidden in a stall to avoid the ceremony appointing him Bishop of Tours. Gabbling geese gave him away.

die Kürbisflasche

n

dankbar

e Soße

e Sauce

Eine Soße can also be a salad dressing. The basic meaning is "sauce" and to make it clear, one may say Bratensoße or Fleischsoße for gravy; Salatsoße or das Dressing for salad dressing.

e Soßenschüssel

e Ernte

ernten

s Füllhorn

r Indianer

Unlike English, German makes a distinction between an American Indian ( Indianer ) and someone from India ( Inder ). The German term for "native Americans" is amerikanische Ureinwohner (pl.).

s Mittagessen