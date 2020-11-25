Erntedankfest: Thanksgiving in Germany

Clicks4.4K
zollamt1 on Dec 31, 2009 Thanksgiving in German Europe has a long tradition, but one that is different in many ways from that in North America. First of all, the Germanic Erntedankfest ("harvest festival of thanks") is primarily a rural and a religious celebration. When it is celebrated in larger cities, it is usually part of a church service and not anything like the big traditional family holiday in North America. Although it is celebrated locally and regionally, none of the German-speaking countries observes an official national Thanksgiving holiday on a particular day, as in Canada or the U.S.
Abbreviations: adj. (adjective), Br. (British), n. (noun), pl. (plural), v. (verb)
A
America (das) Amerika
Central America Mittelamerika
North America Nordamerika
South America Südamerika
The Pilgrims came to a place called “America” because of German cartographer Martin Waldseemüller (1470-1520), who named the continent after explorer Amerigo Vespucci when he created the first world map to bear the name America (1507).
B
bishop r Bischof (Bischöfe)
blessing r Segen
to count your blessings dankbar sein für das, was einem beschert ist; sich glücklich schätzen
bread s Brot
C
carve (the turkey) (den Truthahn) schneiden, vorschneiden
church e Kirche (-n)
in church in der Kirche
to church in die Kirche, zur Kirche
corn, maize, Indian corn r Mais
Do not confuse the German word das Korn with the similar English word. Das Korn refers to grain in general.
cornucopia, horn of plenty s Füllhorn, (fig.) e Fülle (plenty, abundance)
cranberry e Cranberry (-s), e Preiselbeere (-n)
cranberries (pl.) Cranberrys
cranberry sauce s Cranberrymus
NOTE: Cranberries are somewhat smaller than Preiselbeeren. German uses the English word for cranberries, but forms the plural with -ys rather than -ies.
D
dine, eat (v.) essen
dinner s Abendbrot, s Abendessen
dressing (salad) s Dressing, e Salatsoße
dressing (stuffing) e Füllung
E
eat, dine (v.) essen
F
fall, autumn r Herbst
in the fall im Herbst
family e Familie
food s Essen
fork e Gabel
G
goose e Gans
geese e Gänse
Goose is a traditional holiday dish in Europe. The goose is also a symbol of St. Martin because of the legend associated with him. Martin is said to have hidden in a stall to avoid the ceremony appointing him Bishop of Tours. Gabbling geese gave him away.
gourd die Kürbisflasche (-n)
grateful, thankful (adj.) dankbar
gravy e Soße, e Sauce (more formal)
Eine Soße can also be a salad dressing. The basic meaning is "sauce" and to make it clear, one may say Bratensoße or Fleischsoße for gravy; Salatsoße or das Dressing for salad dressing.
gravy bowl/boat e Soßenschüssel
H
harvest (n.) e Ernte
harvest (v.) ernten
horn of plenty, cornucopia s Füllhorn
I
Indian, native American r Indianer
Unlike English, German makes a distinction between an American Indian (Indianer) and someone from India (Inder). The German term for "native Americans" is amerikanische Ureinwohner (pl.).
L
lunch s Mittagessen
