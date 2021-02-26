Political Columnist for the Washington Examiner Discusses Biden's American Rescue Plan Political Columnist for the Washington Examiner and Resident Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, Tim … More





Political Columnist for the Washington Examiner and Resident Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, Tim Carney, joins to share his thoughts on the Biden administration's American Rescue Plan. Carney explains what he thinks about Senator John Kennedy calling the American Rescue Plan "a liberal wish list." He tells us what the chances are of the bill passing. Meanwhile, two hearings that were scheduled to vote on Neera Tanden's nomination to be the director of the Office of Management and Budget were unexpectedly postponed. The political columnist discusses what he believes this means for the nomination. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Political Columnist for the Washington Examiner Discusses Biden's American Rescue PlanPolitical Columnist for the Washington Examiner and Resident Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, Tim Carney, joins to share his thoughts on the Biden administration's American Rescue Plan. Carney explains what he thinks about Senator John Kennedy calling the American Rescue Plan "a liberal wish list." He tells us what the chances are of the bill passing. Meanwhile, two hearings that were scheduled to vote on Neera Tanden's nomination to be the director of the Office of Management and Budget were unexpectedly postponed. The political columnist discusses what he believes this means for the nomination. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly