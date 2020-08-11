Catholic Med. Association members appointed to NIH advisory board on use of tissue of aborted babies

Two members of the Catholic Medical Association have been federally appointed to the Human Fetal Tissue Research Ethics Advisory Board of the National Institutes of Health. They will work with other … More

Two members of the Catholic Medical Association have been federally appointed to the Human Fetal Tissue Research Ethics Advisory Board of the National Institutes of Health. They will work with other members to advise the Trump administration on the ethics of research using tissue from aborted babies. Dr. Greg F. Burke, an appointee and co-chair of the Catholic Medical Association Ethics Committee, shares the importance of this role and the insight he hopes to bring.