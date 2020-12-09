President Trump: 'We're Very Hopeful that the FDA Will Authorize the Pfizer Vaccine Within Days…' President Donald Trump held a Coronavirus Vaccine Summit this afternoon at the White House, anticipat… More





President Donald Trump held a Coronavirus Vaccine Summit this afternoon at the White House, anticipating the FDA will very soon give the green light to a very promising vaccine to once and for all stop the virus that has caused unmitigated damage and destruction in every corner of life. At the same time President Trump was holding his summit, Presumptive President-Elect Joe Biden held a vaccine summit of his own, defending the ACA, while discussing a goal that involves one hundred million vaccine shots into American arms in a certain time period. EWTN News Nightly White House correspondent Owen Jensen reports.