205. Life or death

Jesus doesn’t cut anyone from his presence. But there’s nothing simpler than cutting us off from Jesus. To which source do we sink our roots? Which sun do we stay close to, during our life? The sun that gives cancer when we are too exposed to it or the Sun (Son) of God of which there’s no limit of exposure, since he increases Love in us?God is the patient master who always gives new chances. He wants us to take advantage of his Presence and to root ourselves so that we may sink deeper and deeper into his Heart.Moses speaks to the people of Israel and offers decrees to observe in the name of the Lord. Here is a solid foundation:“I have today set before you life and prosperity, death and doom, if you obey the commandments of the Lord, your God, which I enjoin on you today, loving him, and walking in his ways, and keeping his commandments, statutes and decrees.” Deuteronomy, chapter 30, verses 15 to 16Let’s keep God’s Love in us.Book: Caring for our povertiesNormand Thomas