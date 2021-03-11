Perspectives Daily - Blessed Romero's Martyred Friend: Jesuit Father Venerable Rutilio Grande. saltandlighttv on Mar 9, 2017 The Catholic Church in San Salvador is alive with news about a possible … More





saltandlighttv on Mar 9, 2017 The Catholic Church in San Salvador is alive with news about a possible miracle attributed to Blessed Oscar Romero yet there is a yearning, that this momentum will help the cause of Blessed Romero's martyred friend, Jesuit Father Rutilio Grande, for beatification.



Father Grande organized teams of missionaries to evangelize the rural area in El Salvador from 1972 until his assassination in 1977. While on his way to a novena, more than a dozen bullets tore through his body, killing him and two companions. Today, the bullet-ridden shirt that he wore, is in permanent exhibit, at the Hall of Martyrs, at San Salvador's Romero Center: a space devoted to telling the story of the country's wartime atrocities.



Andrea Perla, of the Archdiocese of San Salvador's canonization department said, "We're waiting" for word that will make Father Grande, El Salvador's next "saint-in-waiting". Father Grande devotees are hoping that the Romero beatification, along with the 2013 election of a Jesuit to the papacy, will help recognize a man they've long considered a saint.



Here in Canada, there’s a movement to save and restore the house of Ontario’s first Catholic bishop. After being saved from the wrecking ball, the Glengarry Fencibles Trust is now racing against the clock to raise 1 million dollars before the end of March to restore the heritage building and resurrect the memory of Bishop Alexander Macdonell. Bishop Macdonell was the first Bishop in Ontario in 1819 and became ordinary of the second diocese in Canada in 1826, when the Diocese of Kingston was established. If the trust is successful, the heritage building in St. Raphael's Ontario, will become a center to recount the many contributions to Canadian history made by the first bishop in English-speaking Canada. More information about the building and Bishop Macdonell can be found at the website



Next week, on March 16th, Novalis in conjunction with St. Peter's Church in Toronto, is having a book presentation to formally debut the new book by Fr.Tom Rosica called: "The Seven Last Words of Christ" which, comes just in time for Holy Week. Join respected biblical scholar, lecturer, author and founder of Salt and Light TV, Fr. Rosica, as he reflects on the last words of Christ and their significance to our modern. Novalis Publishing will be present with copies of the book for sale. The event starts at 7pm sharp on March 16th at St. Peter’s Church located on 830 Bathurst Street, Toronto. Many of the S+L personalities will be there, including yours truly, so why not come out and say hello.



And finally today, its is with a heavy heart that we report, that retired Bishop James Moynihan, who served as the 9th bishop of the Diocese of Syracuse, passed away on Monday at age 84. A native of Rochester, he was ordained and installed as the bishop of Syracuse in May 1995 and retired April 2009. A statement from the Diocese of Rochester called the Bishop "a true shepherd and an example of Christian discipleship for us all". His funeral Mass will be celebrated tomorrow by New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan, followed by burial in the cathedral crypt. And that is all that we have time for today.



