Hope After the Fire

on Sept 21 2020 The Incarnation Catholic Community of Tampa is thanking God that their church was protected from an arson attempt on Saturday, September 19, 2020. The incident is under investigation … More

on Sept 21 2020 The Incarnation Catholic Community of Tampa is thanking God that their church was protected from an arson attempt on Saturday, September 19, 2020. The incident is under investigation by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Father Michael Cormier, pastor, said, “Thank God we didn’t lose the church.” A section of pews was damaged but Masses continued as planned this past weekend. During Mass on Sept. 20th, Father Cormier led the community in prayer for the arsonist. “We pray that the Lord will take the hatred out of his heart,” said Father Michael. He also spoke about the need to forgive our enemies. Father Cormier’s video message at Mass was recorded and part of it is found here. He states: “May this terrible act cause us to unify and to love one another more than ever.” Please pray for all involved in this situation and especially for those who suffer from mental illness or who have hatred in their hearts, that they will find peace and healing.