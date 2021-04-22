Clicks59
De Profundis
Pro-LGBT Cardinal refuses to stop Catholic radio station from playing satanic music. Note: ShutDownWSOU's upcoming demonstration mentioned in the interview will take place on April 26, not September …More
Pro-LGBT Cardinal refuses to stop Catholic radio station from playing satanic music.

Note: ShutDownWSOU's upcoming demonstration mentioned in the interview will take place on April 26, not September 26.

The radio station of a so-called Catholic university has been airing for years some of the most Satanic music ever played in the United States. Even more shocking, this university is located in the same notorious diocese — Newark, New Jersey — that ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick was from, and is now headed by pro-LGBT Cardinal Joseph Tobin. Read more: lifesitenews.com/…-catholic-radio-station-from-playing-satanic-music

To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: lifesitenews.com

Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: list-manage.com/subscribe?u=3b519162c561a81f1ee4736a3&id=747195aa7

Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe

Follow LifeSite on social media
Telegram: t.me/lifesitetelegram
Gab: gab.com/LifeSiteNews
MeWe: mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1
Rumble: rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews
Facebook: facebook.com/login/?next=https://www.facebook.com/LifeSiteNews
Twitter: twitter.com/lifesite

Follow John-Henry Westen on social media
Facebook: facebook.com/login/?next=https://www.facebook.com/johnhenrywest
Twitter: twitter.com/jhwesten
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up