Pro-LGBT Cardinal refuses to stop Catholic radio station from playing satanic music. Note: ShutDownWSOU's upcoming demonstration mentioned in the interview will take place on April 26, not September … More





Note: ShutDownWSOU's upcoming demonstration mentioned in the interview will take place on April 26, not September 26.



The radio station of a so-called Catholic university has been airing for years some of the most Satanic music ever played in the United States. Even more shocking, this university is located in the same notorious diocese — Newark, New Jersey — that ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick was from, and is now headed by pro-LGBT Cardinal Joseph Tobin. Read more:



To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here:



Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here:



Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat:



Follow LifeSite on social media

Telegram:

Gab:

MeWe:

Rumble:

Facebook:

Twitter:



Follow John-Henry Westen on social media

Facebook:

Twitter: Pro-LGBT Cardinal refuses to stop Catholic radio station from playing satanic music.Note: ShutDownWSOU's upcoming demonstration mentioned in the interview will take place on April 26, not September 26.The radio station of a so-called Catholic university has been airing for years some of the most Satanic music ever played in the United States. Even more shocking, this university is located in the same notorious diocese — Newark, New Jersey — that ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick was from, and is now headed by pro-LGBT Cardinal Joseph Tobin. Read more: lifesitenews.com/…-catholic-radio-station-from-playing-satanic-music To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: lifesitenews.com Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: list-manage.com/subscribe?u=3b519162c561a81f1ee4736a3&id=747195aa7 Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe Follow LifeSite on social mediaTelegram: t.me/lifesitetelegram Gab: gab.com/LifeSiteNews MeWe: mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1 Rumble: rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews Facebook: facebook.com/login/?next=https://www.facebook.com/LifeSiteNews Twitter: twitter.com/lifesite Follow John-Henry Westen on social mediaFacebook: facebook.com/login/?next=https://www.facebook.com/johnhenrywest Twitter: twitter.com/jhwesten