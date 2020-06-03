NOVENA to ST. ANTHONY of PADUA

Nine Day Novena to Saint Anthony Start with: O wonderful St. Anthony, glorious on account of the fame of your miracles, and through the condescension of Jesus in coming in the form of a little … More







O wonderful St. Anthony, glorious on account of the fame of your miracles, and through the condescension of Jesus in coming in the form of a little child to rest in your arms, obtain for me of His bounty the grace which I ardently desire from the depths of my heart . . . . You who were so compassionate toward miserable sinners, regard not the unworthiness of those who pray to you, but the glory of God that it may once again be magnified by the granting of the particular request . . . . which I now ask for with persevering earnestness. Amen

One Hail Mary, and Glory Be to the Father,

in honor of Saint Anthony.

Saint Anthony, pray for us!

CONCLUDING PRAYER



DAY ONE

O holy St. Anthony, gentlest of Saints, thy love for God and charity for His creatures made thee worthy while on earth to possess miraculous powers. Miracles waited thy word, which thou wert ever ready to speak for those in trouble or anxiety. Encouraged by this thought, I implore thee to obtain for me the favor I seek in this novena . . .The answer to my prayer may require a miracle; even so, thou are the Saint of miracles. O gentle and loving Saint Anthony, whose heart was ever full of human sympathy, whisper my petition into the ears of the Infant Jesus, Who loved to be folded in thy arms, and the gratitude of my heart will always be thine.

One Hail Mary, and Glory Be to the Father,

in honor of Saint Anthony.

Saint Anthony, pray for us!

DAY TWO

O miracle-working St. Anthony, remember that it never has been heard that thou didst not leave without help or relief anyone who in his need had recourse to thee. Animated now with the most lively confidence, even with full conviction of not being refused, I fly for refuge to thee, O most favored friend of the Infant Jesus. O eloquent preacher of the Divine mercy, despise not my supplications but, bringing them before the throne of God, strengthen them by thine intercession and obtain for me the favor I seek in this novena . . . .

One Hail Mary, and Glory Be to the Father,

in honor of Saint Anthony.

Saint Anthony, pray for us!

DAY THREE

O purest St. Anthony, who through thine Angelic virtue was made worthy to be caressed by the Divine Child Jesus, to hold Him in thy arms and press Him to thy heart. I entreat thee to cast a benevolent glance upon me. O glorious St. Anthony, born under the protection of Mary Immaculate, on the Feast of her Assumption into Heaven, and consecrated to her and now so powerful an intercessor in Heaven, I beseech thee to obtain for me the favor I ask in this novena . . . . O great wonder-worker, intercede for me that God may grant my request.

One Hail Mary, and Glory Be to the Father,

in honor of Saint Anthony.

Saint Anthony, pray for us!

DAY FOUR

I salute and honor thee, O powerful helper, St. Anthony. The Christian world confidently turns to thee and experiences thy tender compassion and powerful assistance in so many necessities and sufferings that I am encouraged in my need to seek thy help in obtaining a favorable answer to my request for the favor I seek in this novena . . . . O holy St. Anthony, I beseech thee, obtain for me the grace that I desire.

One Hail Mary, and Glory Be to the Father,

in honor of Saint Anthony.

Saint Anthony, pray for us!

DAY FIVE

I salute thee, St. Anthony, lily of purity, ornament and glory of Christianity. I salute thee, great Saint, cherub of wisdom and seraph of Divine love. I rejoice at the favors our Lord has so liberally bestowed upon thee. In humility and confidence I entreat thee to help me, for I know that God has given thee charity and pity, as well as power. I ask thee by the love thou didst feel toward the Infant Jesus as thou heldest Him in thine arms to tell Him now of the favor I seek through thine intercession in this novena . . . .

One Hail Mary, and Glory Be to the Father,

in honor of Saint Anthony.

Saint Anthony, pray for us!

DAY SIX

O glorious St. Anthony, chosen by God to preach His Word, thou didst receive from Him the gift of tongues and the power of working the most extraordinary miracles. O good St. Anthony, pray that I may fulfill the will of God in all things so that I may love Him, with thee, for all eternity. O kind St. Anthony, I beseech thee, obtain for me the grace that I desire, the favor I seek in this novena . . . .

One Hail Mary, and Glory Be to the Father,

in honor of Saint Anthony.

Saint Anthony, pray for us!

DAY SEVEN

O renowned champion of the faith of Christ, most holy St. Anthony, glorious for thy many miracles, obtain for me from the bounty of my Lord and God the grace which I ardently seek in this novena . . . . O holy St. Anthony, ever attentive to those who invoke thee, grant me that aid of thy powerful intercession.

One Hail Mary, and Glory Be to the Father,

in honor of Saint Anthony.

Saint Anthony, pray for us!

DAY EIGHT

O holy St. Anthony, thou hast shown thyself so powerful in thine intercession, so tender and so compassionate towards those who honor thee and invoke thee in suffering and distress. I beseech thee most humbly and earnestly to take me under thy protection in my present necessities and to obtain for me the favor I desire . . . . Recommend my request to the merciful Queen of Heaven, that she may plead my cause with thee before the throne of her Divine Son.

One Hail Mary, and Glory Be to the Father,

in honor of Saint Anthony.

Saint Anthony, pray for us!

DAY NINE

Saint Anthony, servant of Mary, glory of the Church, pray for our Holy Father, our bishops, our priests, our Religious Orders, that, through their pious zeal and apostolic labors, all may be united in faith and give greater glory to God. St. Anthony, helper of all who invoke thee, pray for me and intercede for me before the throne of Almighty God that I be granted the favor I so earnestly seek in this novena . . . .

One Hail Mary, and Glory Be to the Father,

in honor of Saint Anthony.

Saint Anthony, pray for us!



May the Divine assistance remain always with us. Amen.

May the souls of the faithful departed,

through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.



O God, may the votive commemoration of blessed Anthony, Thy confessor, be a source of joy to Thy Church, that she may always be fortified with spiritual assistance, and deserve to enjoy eternal rewards. Through Christ our Lord. Amen.



