Polish (!) Bishops Defend Communion In The Hand

Father Piotr Skarga Association

People who take Communion in the hand during the coronavirus hype “cannot be accused of disrespecting the Eucharist,” Poland’s bishops claimed in an October 6 statement.Their fallacious argument: “The Holy See accepts this way of giving the Lord’s Body to the faithful as dignified.” Nonetheless, throwing consecrates particles on the floor which is inevitable with Communion in the hand, is never "dignified" whether the Vatican admits it or not.Until the coronavirus hype, Communion in the hand was in Poland virtually inexistent. In the West, its introduction was the most severe blow against Eucharistic piety.The statement reacted against thewhich put up banners in Polish cities: “Stop Communion in the Hand” (pictured).The campaign also explains that Communion on the tongue is for (obvious) hygienic reasons cleaner than Communion on the hand.