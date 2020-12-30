Transport for NSW urges people not to use public transport on New Year's Eve unless 'essential' TNSW Acting Deputy Secretary for Greater Sydney Howard Collins has urged people to only use public … More

Transport for NSW urges people not to use public transport on New Year's Eve unless 'essential'



TNSW Acting Deputy Secretary for Greater Sydney Howard Collins has urged people to only use public transport for “essential” journeys to and from Circular Quay on New Year’s Eve.



“The first message I think we want to say is stay at home, only use public transport if your journey is essential,” he said.



“If you do, please plan in advance because there are closures on roads, there are some diversions of buses and light rail in the busy Circular Quay area, but also rail services will be changed.



Mr Collins said there will be officials providing masks at key locations.



“If you have to travel on public transport please ensure you do wear a mask,” he said.



“The message from us in transport, is for the one time I think hopefully in a … long time, we’re saying stay at home.



“Please don’t jump on the buses, trains, ferries unless you really are an essential worker or someone who has to use public transport”.