Ite ad Ioseph!
“If you want to be close to Christ, I repeat to you ‘Ite ad Ioseph’: Go to Joseph!” – Pope Pius XII Light on St Joseph's Altar in the Rosary Shrine in London.
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
