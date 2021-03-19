Ite ad Ioseph! “If you want to be close to Christ, I repeat to you ‘Ite ad Ioseph’: Go to Joseph!” – Pope Pius XII Light on St Joseph's Altar in the Rosary Shrine in London. Source: Lawrence OP on … More

Ite ad Ioseph!



“If you want to be close to Christ, I repeat to you ‘Ite ad Ioseph’: Go to Joseph!” – Pope Pius XII Light on St Joseph's Altar in the Rosary Shrine in London.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr