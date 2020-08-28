A Closer Look at the Movie Fatima | Beyond the Vision

shalomworld Who else other than Sr. Lucia, one of the three Fatima seers, can accurately narrate the Fatima event most faithfully? Indeed, the movie FATIMA explores the intense struggles the seer … More

shalomworld Who else other than Sr. Lucia, one of the three Fatima seers, can accurately narrate the Fatima event most faithfully? Indeed, the movie FATIMA explores the intense struggles the seer kids had to face during the apparition days. BEYOND THE VISION takes a closer look at the stirring film that truly depicts the FATIMA events.