World Over - 2021-01-21 - Matt Schlapp with Raymond Arroyo
World Over - 2021-01-21 - Matt Schlapp with Raymond Arroyo

MATT SCHLAPP, chairman of The American Conservative Union discusses this week's Inauguration of President Joseph Biden, the end of the Trump presidency, and how Biden's Catholicism may influence his presidency.
