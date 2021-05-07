Msgr. Arthur Calkins l "Saint Joseph as a Member of the Earthly Trinity." l 5/1/2021 Msgr. Arthur Calkins delivers a reflection entitled: "Saint Joseph as a Member of the Earthly Trinity." This … More





Msgr. Arthur Calkins delivers a reflection entitled: "Saint Joseph as a Member of the Earthly Trinity." This reflection was delivered at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in La Crosse, Wisconsin, at the Ite ad Ioseph Conference on May 1, 2021. Msgr. discusses the importance of Joseph in the salvation history, as well as his model today for men, fathers, and leaders.



