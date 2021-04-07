OPEN LINE TUESDAY - April 6, 2021- Fr. Wade Menezes - Praying of the Divine Mercy Chaplet Fr. Wade Menezes, CPM shares his wisdom on Faith, Family and Fellowship. TOPIC: The Fourteen Promises associa… More

Fr. Wade Menezes, CPM shares his wisdom on Faith, Family and Fellowship. TOPIC: The Fourteen Promises associated with the Divine Mercy Devotion and the praying of the Divine Mercy Chaplet - Call - 1- 833-288- EWTN (3986) or 205-271-2985