DeLaSalle Venerable James Alfred Miller (21 September 1944 – 13 February 1982) - in religious Leo William and known also as Santiago - was an American Roman Catholic professed religious and member of the Brothers of the Christian Schools.



Miller served as a teacher first in Cretin High School before being sent to teach in Bluefields in Nicaragua where he remained until his superiors ordered him to leave. He was requested to leave his work in Nicaragua due to political tensions that put Miller at risk of being killed but he was frustrated to be sent back to his native home where he remained for some time to teach. He was known for his construction and practical abilities to the point where students at Cretin High School referred to him as "Brother Fix-It". Miller was later sent to Guatemala where he taught and he remained there until he was shot dead while on a ladder. His murder was never resolved despite a long investigation into the assassination.



Miller's beatification process opened in Huehuetenango on 2 September 2009 - though the cause's formal introduction came on 15 December 2009 - and Miller became titled as a Servant of God. Pope Francis approved Miller's beatification in late 2018 and it is expected to be celebrated in his native United States sometime in 2019 .