Home
English
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Contact
About us
Terms
Privacy
Sidebar
Contact
•
About us
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
31
Pray for our First Communicants
Jungerheld
1
46 minutes ago
Like
Share
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
SvataHora
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
4 minutes ago
Seems to me traditional Catholic. May crowning ouf Our Lady's images once was a widespread custom.
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up