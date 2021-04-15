Clicks11
EWTN Live - 2021-04-14 - Brian Scarnecchia & Jane Adolphe

Brian Scarnecchia & Jane Adolphe discuss human rights laws and legislations that the Catholic Church has impacted throughout history. Hosted by Fr. Mitch Pacwa.
