Oligarch Newspaper Apologises To Westray Hermits

The Times of London published an apology directed at Westray hermit, Father Stephen de Kerdrel, reports Deacon Nick Donnelly (Twitter, January 20).The paper had accused both Br Damon Kelly and Fr Stephen de Kerdrel of having been convicted of "hate crimes." Now it admits that "this was incorrect." Father de Kerdrel has never been convicted of any "hate crime.""Hate crimes" is the Western pedant to "anti-Soviet agitation" in Soviet Union, the "enemy of the people" in Nazi Germany, and blasphemy legislation in certain Muslim countries.