Cyclone Eloise Brings Destruction to Mozambique.

Heavy rains and strong winds from Tropical Cyclone Eloise swept the east coast of Africa. On Saturday 23 January, the cyclone reached Mozambique.

The South African Weather Department said the tropical cyclone came ashore around 2:30 am local time with wind speeds of 160 km / h. According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the cyclone lost its strength and was downgraded to the level of a tropical storm.

The port city of Beira was inundated with flooding, cars were drowning in the water, the walls of some low-lying buildings collapsed, and streets were flooded. Areas outside Beira have also been hit hard, where people live in informal settlements, in dwellings made of plastic sheeting and sheet iron.

There is a threat of severe flooding, which could affect more than 200 thousand people in Mozambique alone. The water levels in the reservoirs are currently very high as Tropical Storm Chalan caused heavy rains earlier in the year.

Meteorologists predict that Eloise will now head towards Zimbabwe, Botswana and South Africa.



