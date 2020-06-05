Clicks42
A soldier saint in Renaissance Florence: Donatello's St George
smarthistory A conversation with Dr. Beth Harris and Dr. Steven Zucker in front of Donatello, Saint George, c. 1416-17, marble, 214 cm high (Museo Nazionale del Bargello, Florence, commissioned by …More
smarthistory A conversation with Dr. Beth Harris and Dr. Steven Zucker in front of Donatello, Saint George, c. 1416-17, marble, 214 cm high (Museo Nazionale del Bargello, Florence, commissioned by the armorers and sword makers guild for the exterior of Orsanmichele)