Clicks42

A soldier saint in Renaissance Florence: Donatello's St George

parangutirimicuaro
smarthistory A conversation with Dr. Beth Harris and Dr. Steven Zucker in front of Donatello, Saint George, c. 1416-17, marble, 214 cm high (Museo Nazionale del Bargello, Florence, commissioned by …More
smarthistory A conversation with Dr. Beth Harris and Dr. Steven Zucker in front of Donatello, Saint George, c. 1416-17, marble, 214 cm high (Museo Nazionale del Bargello, Florence, commissioned by the armorers and sword makers guild for the exterior of Orsanmichele)
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up